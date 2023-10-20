Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,842 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 403.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $473.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,694.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

