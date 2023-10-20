Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,361 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,361 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 24.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 186,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 11.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 50.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 price target for the company.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

