The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $34.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $875,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,922,795.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 353,959 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

