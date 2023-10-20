The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.64

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.14. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 50,346 shares.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 273,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

