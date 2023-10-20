The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.64

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.14. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 50,346 shares.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
