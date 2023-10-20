The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $299.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $298.63 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

