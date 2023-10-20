Theresa Wingrove Sells 192,004 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, September 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

