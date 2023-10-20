Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) is one of 743 public companies in the “Gold” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Torex Gold Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Torex Gold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torex Gold Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torex Gold Resources N/A N/A -180.50 Torex Gold Resources Competitors $384.94 million $9.29 million 29.30

Profitability

Torex Gold Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Torex Gold Resources. Torex Gold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Torex Gold Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torex Gold Resources N/A N/A N/A Torex Gold Resources Competitors 352.98% -7.67% -2.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Torex Gold Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torex Gold Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Torex Gold Resources Competitors 577 3754 6448 223 2.57

Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 144.29%. As a group, “Gold” companies have a potential upside of 44.77%. Given Torex Gold Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Torex Gold Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Torex Gold Resources peers beat Torex Gold Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc. operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project. It also mines for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. The company was formerly known as Gleichen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Torex Gold Resources Inc. in April 2010. Torex Gold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

