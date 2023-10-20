Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 90,910 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90,910 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $60,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.75. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.