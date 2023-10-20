Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 227.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.09 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

