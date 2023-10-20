Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

