Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 1,661 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 161.3% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.