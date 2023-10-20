XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in XPeng were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after buying an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after buying an additional 701,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XPeng by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 487,451 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

