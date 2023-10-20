Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,714,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $28,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

