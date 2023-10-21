10,375 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,375 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

