Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

