Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 183,267 shares traded.

Actual Experience Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £938,400.00, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

Insider Activity at Actual Experience

In related news, insider Kirsten English acquired 285,478 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,854.78 ($3,486.97). In related news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 248,728 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,487.28 ($3,038.08). Also, insider Kirsten English bought 285,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,854.78 ($3,486.97). Insiders purchased a total of 767,095 shares of company stock valued at $767,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.