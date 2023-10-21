Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 183,267 shares traded.
Actual Experience Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £938,400.00, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 5.44.
Insider Activity at Actual Experience
In related news, insider Kirsten English acquired 285,478 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,854.78 ($3,486.97). In related news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 248,728 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,487.28 ($3,038.08). Also, insider Kirsten English bought 285,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,854.78 ($3,486.97). Insiders purchased a total of 767,095 shares of company stock valued at $767,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Actual Experience Company Profile
Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.
