Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,504.00

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,504 ($30.59) and last traded at GBX 2,490 ($30.41), with a volume of 498231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,431 ($29.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,543 ($31.06) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,204.67 ($26.93).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Admiral Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,007.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,385.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,267.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 6,280.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones bought 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,381 ($29.08) per share, with a total value of £27,976.75 ($34,172.16). In other Admiral Group news, insider Mike Rogers bought 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($28.25) per share, with a total value of £110,445.75 ($134,903.81). Also, insider Geraint Jones purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($29.08) per share, with a total value of £27,976.75 ($34,172.16). Insiders bought a total of 6,116 shares of company stock worth $14,236,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.