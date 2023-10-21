Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $151.43

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.43 and traded as low as $145.80. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $145.80, with a volume of 49 shares.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.18.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

