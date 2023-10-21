Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.92. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 11.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

