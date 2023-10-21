Airbus (EPA:AIR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $128.47

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €128.47 ($135.23) and traded as low as €122.40 ($128.84). Airbus shares last traded at €123.90 ($130.42), with a volume of 959,153 shares traded.
Airbus Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of €128.47 and a 200-day moving average of €128.36.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
