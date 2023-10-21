Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $28.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

