Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 306,499 Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,450,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

