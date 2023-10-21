Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares traded.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Bioenergy Plus
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.