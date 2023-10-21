Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 496 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.13. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

