Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $54,000 Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,847 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Boyle bought 33,175 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $140,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,586. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Boyle bought 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $140,993.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

