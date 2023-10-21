Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.99 million, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.74 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -380.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

