Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $48,000 in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $60.29 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.76 million. Analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading

