Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.26 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

