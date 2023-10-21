Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.58. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

