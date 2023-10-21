Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 600.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $98.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Featured Stories

