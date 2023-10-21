Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 112,954 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKYA. Stephens reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Frederic Pla bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 89.82% and a negative return on equity of 123.30%. The business had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

