Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ducommun by 55.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DCO opened at $46.09 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

