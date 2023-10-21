Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,075 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of RC stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

