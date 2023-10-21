Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,465.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 131,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,465.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

