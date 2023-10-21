Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256,208 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

