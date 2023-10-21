Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.85. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 709,662 shares traded.
Alphamin Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
