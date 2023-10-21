Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.64. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 8,483 shares changing hands.

Altigen Communications Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.39.

About Altigen Communications

(Get Free Report)

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.