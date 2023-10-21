Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

