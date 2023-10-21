Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

