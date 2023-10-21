Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Paul Damon & Associates Inc.

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.3% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 60,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

