Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

