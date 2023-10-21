Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,935,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,536 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,154,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

