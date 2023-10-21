Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.17 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 312,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 423,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,211,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

