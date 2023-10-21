Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of AMBA opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

