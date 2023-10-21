AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

