Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,627 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 238,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $48,436,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 14.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 70.3% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

