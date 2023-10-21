Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cumulus Media Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMLS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,983 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

