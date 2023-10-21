Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $7.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.04. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.66%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,929 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after buying an additional 354,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after buying an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

