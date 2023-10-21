Anthony Casalena Sells 19,780 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $596,564.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,209,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,967,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78.

On Monday, September 11th, Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $589,975.68.

On Friday, September 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76.

On Monday, August 28th, Anthony Casalena sold 30,910 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $899,790.10.

On Friday, August 25th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,220 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $1,227,335.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $1,727,712.48.

Squarespace Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.42. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

