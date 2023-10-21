Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

